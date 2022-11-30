Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $302.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.11 and its 200-day moving average is $251.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $311.13. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

