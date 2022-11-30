Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ALB traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $271.15. 13,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,115. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.