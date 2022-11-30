Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,409,000 after buying an additional 16,876,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,757,000 after buying an additional 375,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,250,000 after buying an additional 1,247,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after buying an additional 3,363,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

