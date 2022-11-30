Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Reduced by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548,634 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 5.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $82,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,268,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.81. 111,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,192. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.