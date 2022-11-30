Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $60.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00076753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00060989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000283 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,344,529,478 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,139,052 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

