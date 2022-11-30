AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
AWF stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
