AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

AWF stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $605,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

