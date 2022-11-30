Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 96,844 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,763,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.25% of Manulife Financial worth $82,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

