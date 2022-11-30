Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,305,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,971 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.60% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $67,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on HST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

