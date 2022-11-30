Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,626 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.97% of AGCO worth $71,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in AGCO by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

