Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the October 31st total of 463,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 307.3 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of APYRF stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $38.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

