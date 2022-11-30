Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Capitalization Tops $91.80 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $91.80 million and $2.00 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.72 or 0.01774313 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012051 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00029395 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00039618 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.66 or 0.01797279 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001392 BTC.
Alpha Finance Lab Profile
Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.
Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab
