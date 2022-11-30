Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the October 31st total of 97,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance

Altamira Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,891. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 866.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,880 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 16.68% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

