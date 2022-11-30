Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 33.1% in November

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Alterity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

