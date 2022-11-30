Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Amedisys Stock Up 3.0 %

AMED traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $91.09. The company had a trading volume of 295,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.45. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

