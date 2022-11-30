AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) President Edward J. Shoen Acquires 320,850 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen purchased 320,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.16 per share, for a total transaction of $18,981,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 924,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,663,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMERCO Stock Up 5.0 %

AMERCO stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 950,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,064. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $65.88.

About AMERCO



AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

