AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) President Edward J. Shoen Acquires 320,850 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen purchased 320,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.16 per share, for a total transaction of $18,981,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 924,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,663,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
AMERCO Stock Up 5.0 %
AMERCO stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 950,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,064. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $65.88.
About AMERCO
