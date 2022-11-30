American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lifted by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,197 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 2.3% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,506,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in American Express by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,668 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $152.39. The company had a trading volume of 55,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,920. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

