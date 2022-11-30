American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,959,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 251,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 613,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,326,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $144.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.89. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

