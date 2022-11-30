Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGNGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.19.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Amgen stock opened at $281.99 on Wednesday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

