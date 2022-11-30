Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 279.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $279.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,720. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.