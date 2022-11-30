Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on December 15th

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $10.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.89 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $188.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,457,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,401,000 after buying an additional 218,232 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 463,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.95.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.