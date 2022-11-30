Analysts Set AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) PT at $3.41

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIBRF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.09) to €3.30 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.80 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.71) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.75) to €2.80 ($2.89) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.40 ($3.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

AIB Group Price Performance

Shares of AIBRF opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

