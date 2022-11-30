Analysts Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target at $8.92

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. TheStreet cut AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of AXT to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get AXT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,056,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 123,436 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AXT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Trading Down 1.4 %

About AXT

AXT stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.89.

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.