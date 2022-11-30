Analyzing Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) and Its Peers

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) is one of 421 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Consensus Cloud Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $352.66 million $109.00 million 18.02 Consensus Cloud Solutions Competitors $1.81 billion $284.34 million -7.50

Consensus Cloud Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Consensus Cloud Solutions. Consensus Cloud Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60 Consensus Cloud Solutions Competitors 1781 11885 25161 563 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Consensus Cloud Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has a consensus price target of 64.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 43.58%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 16.73% -30.15% 15.46% Consensus Cloud Solutions Competitors -61.66% -73.94% -9.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions rivals beat Consensus Cloud Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data. It serves healthcare, education, law, and financial services industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

