Ankr Price Up 0.7% This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $216.18 million and $13.95 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02243528 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $13,534,663.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

