Apollo Currency 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.36 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $16.21 million and $1.36 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00076449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00060817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00023571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.