Arco Platform (ARCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

ARCE stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after buying an additional 169,447 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 546,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 93,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 482,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 126,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Arco Platform

ARCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.