Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.62% of Arcosa worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 29,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 210,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Up 1.3 %

ACA stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.52. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $499,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,129.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ACA shares. Stephens cut shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.