ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $386,294.38

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $386,294.38 and approximately $12,801.42 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06869730 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00508104 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.32 or 0.30905321 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

