Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $118.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after acquiring an additional 728,412 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

