Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.19.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity at Autodesk
In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk
Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $195.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average of $199.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $285.38.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
