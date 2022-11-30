Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Autodesk by 126.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $195.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average of $199.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.