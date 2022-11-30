AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.95

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 1203418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVEO shares. Robert W. Baird cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jonestrading cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,664,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 740,782 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,026,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $940,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

