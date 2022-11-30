AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.95

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 1203418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on AVEO shares. Robert W. Baird cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jonestrading cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.
Institutional Trading of AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.