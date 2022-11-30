Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Up 36.0% in November

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Aytu BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 47.20% and a negative net margin of 83.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aytu BioPharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aytu BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aytu BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from six years and older; and Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from six to seventeen years old.

