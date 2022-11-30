Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Up 36.0% in November

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance
Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Aytu BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.
Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 47.20% and a negative net margin of 83.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aytu BioPharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aytu BioPharma
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from six years and older; and Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from six to seventeen years old.
