B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.93% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC remained flat at $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.