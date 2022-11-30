Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.10 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $180.34 million and $4.10 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $4,158,222.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

