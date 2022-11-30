Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $282.67 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $282.67 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $6.20 or 0.00036334 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06786181 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00507713 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.38 or 0.30881541 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,755,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,618,206 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Balancer Token Trading
