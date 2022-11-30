Balancer Market Capitalization Achieves $283.85 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Balancer has a total market cap of $283.85 million and $8.58 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.21 or 0.00036266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506663 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.56 or 0.30817647 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,831,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,694,526 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.
Buying and Selling Balancer
