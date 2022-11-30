Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a growth of 195.6% from the October 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

Shares of BKHPF stock remained flat at $10.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

