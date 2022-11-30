Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 363.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.4% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,078,538. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $293.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

