Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 588,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,078,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $294.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

