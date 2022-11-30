Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock remained flat at $20.00 on Wednesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

