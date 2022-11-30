Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock remained flat at $20.00 on Wednesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.