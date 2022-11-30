Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$82.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$81.86.

BNS traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$69.35. 2,545,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$95.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

