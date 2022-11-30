Barclays Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price to C$85.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$82.71.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

TSE BNS traded down C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$68.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,673. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.19 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$67.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.