Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the October 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.34) to GBX 490 ($5.86) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.37) to GBX 388 ($4.64) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.99) to GBX 462 ($5.53) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.67.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 15,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,102. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

About Barratt Developments

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%.

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.