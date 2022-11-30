Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Boosted by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

