BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. 83,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 306,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

BeyondSpring Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 303,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 84,586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 117,831 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

