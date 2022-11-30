BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De Sells 33,905 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 33,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $698,103.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $211,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Greef Roderick De sold 4,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $97,695.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Greef Roderick De sold 9,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $205,485.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $33,195.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $34,815.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $477,200.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88.

On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,422. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $905.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

