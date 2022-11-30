BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $42.39 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $2,104.92 billion and $42.39 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $16,859.39 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010686 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021551 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00246733 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,851,284 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,860.53790629 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $40,532,056.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.