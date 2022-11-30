BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2,140.80 Billion

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $17,146.81 or 1.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $2,140.80 billion and $43.43 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010240 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040430 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021414 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00245859 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,851,284 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,860.53790629 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $40,532,056.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

