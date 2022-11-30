Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $2.35 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $133.42 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00251182 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00088213 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00059033 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001246 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.