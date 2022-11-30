Bitcoin SV Price Tops $42.42 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $816.11 million and $40.12 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.42 or 0.00248055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,100.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.32 or 0.00662647 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00055730 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000701 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,239,008 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
